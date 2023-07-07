NBA star Victor Wembanyama narrates story behind ‘slapping incident’ involving Britney Spears

NBA star Victor Wembanyama has broken his silence on the slapping incident involving singer Britney Spears, allegedly by his security official. On Wednesday night, Wembanyama’s security official named Damian Smith backhanded Britney, causing her to fall to the ground with her glasses off, when she tried to get the attention of the NBA star for a photograph. Victor Wembanyama, Britney Spears(Twitter)

Victor has shared his version of what actually happened on the night. He informed that a person[without naming Britney] didn't tap on his shoulder rather she grabbed him from behind, which prompted his security to push her away.

“Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant,” Victor told ESPN reporters on Thursday.

“We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling [at] me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security,” he continued.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder — she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away,” explained Victor.

ALSO READ| 'I hope the man in question…': Britney Spears' husband reacts to assault on her by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security

The NBA star further shared that he was unaware that the person who tried to approach him on Wednesday, was Britney. He explained that he got to know about her identity a couple of hours after coming back to the hotel.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel … I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears,” Victor told ESPN.

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari reacted to the incident. In an instagram post, Sam criticised the security official for his actions and wrote "I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women".

Meanwhile, Britney has posted about the incident on Instagram. In her post, she called the incident "a traumatic experience". Her post reads: "I am aware of the players statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.