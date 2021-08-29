Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Netflix is 'shocked' at how well this Priyanka Chopra-starrer is performing: 'Never seen any movie behave like that'
hollywood

Netflix is 'shocked' at how well this Priyanka Chopra-starrer is performing: 'Never seen any movie behave like that'

Netflix is so 'shocked' at how well this Priyanka Chopra-starrer is performing that not only does it want a sequel, but it's also 'never seen any movie behave like that'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra in a still from We Can Be Heroes.

Director Robert Rodriguez has said that Netflix is 'shocked' at how well his 2020 film We Can Be Heroes is doing on the platform. Priyanka Chopra played a supporting role in the film, which centred around a bunch of kids who are called upon to save the world after their superhero parents are kidnapped.

Not only does We Can Be Heroes have a strong 'completion rate', its 'repeat rate is off the charts', Robert Rodriguez said in an interview. The filmmaker is currently working on a sequel, which he hopes to start shooting next year.

He told Collider, "They've been shocked at how well it's kept doing. They call it unstoppable. They've never seen any movie behave like that. It just will not stop. Kids will just not stop watching it. And I think it happened with the Spy Kid movies, but you couldn't ever keep track of it, because you can’t tell how many times kids watch it on VCR or watch on Disney channel. But now with their metrics, they can tell how many times a household is watching something again and again, through completion. Which a lot of the times when it's been a big opening weekend, it didn't mean people actually watched the whole movie. It means they watched five minutes or more."

RELATED STORIES

He continued, "The completion rate was really high, but also the repeat rate was just off the charts, because kids just will watch it in the morning before school and after school every day. So yeah, they definitely want a sequel, which I'm working on, because it's a new franchise for them. That behaves very differently. But kids crave empowerment and those movies just hit those buttons.”

We Can Be Heroes was one of two back-to-back Netflix films for Priyanka. She also starred in an executive produced The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film was nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra asked to choose between Bollywood and Hollywood. Watch her response

Priyanka signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon last year, through which she'll produce a wide slate of content across languages for the streamer. She is currently filming Amazon's spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers.

We Can Be Heroes also featured Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin, Christian Slater, Sung Kang, Adriana Barraza, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor Dooley, Vivien Blair and Christopher McDonald.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas we can be heroes robert rodriguez netflix
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Not a day goes by bro': Chadwick Boseman remembered on first death anniversary

When Tom Cruise wanted to land his helicopter in James Corden's London garden

Reminiscence review: New Hugh Jackman film is a Christopher Nolan knockoff

Cruella movie review: Emma Stone pulls a Harley Quinn in dull Disney prequel
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP