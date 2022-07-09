Netflix not financing Johnny Depp's comeback movie, will only stream it in France: report

Actor Johnny Depp made headlines amid his defamation case with Amber Heard. According to new reports, Johnny is prepping up for his Netflix film which will release in France. Earlier, there were reports stating that the film is backed Netflix itself. Also Read: When Johnny Depp said he's a 'lucky man' to have Amber Heard in his life

Johnny will portray King Louis XV in the period piece La Favorite. Directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, the film is expected to be released in 2023 in French theaters. The film will be Johnny's first since the trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor won $10 million in compensatory damages in the defamation suit against Amber on June 1. The same jury awarded $2 million to Amber, who made similar claims. She has said she would appeal.

According to a report by Variety, sources close to Netflix have clarified that it will not be financing the film but has acquired the license to stream it in France only after it completes the country’s 15-month theatrical window. It is actually produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard married in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015, after dating for several years. Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny on May 23, 2016, and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often, while he was high on drugs or alcohol. Also Read: Amber Heard on receiving 'hate and vitriol' during trial against Johnny Depp

Johnny last featured in a film in 2020, and with La Favorite, he will mark his debut in French cinema. It’s set to be shot this summer over three months on locations including the Versailles palace, according to the Figaro newspaper.

Johnny's last film Minamata, was released in 2020 and was based on the book of the same name by Aileen Mioko Smith and W. Before this, he appeared in the 2019 film Waiting for the Barbarians.

