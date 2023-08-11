Netflix's Fall of the House of Usher Revealed First Look and Premiere Date

Netflix has shared the first pictures from "Fall of the House of Usher," a show based on Edgar Allan Poe's story, adapted by Mike Flanagan.

From left: Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher, Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Matt Biedel as Bill-T Wilson, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in 'Fall of the House of Usher.' EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new supernatural show will start on October 12th. It's about Roderick and Madeline Usher, who made a big company. But when their family members start dying because of a mysterious woman, old secrets come out.

Netflix shared an early picture showing the Usher family gathered around a dinner table. Sauriyan Sapkota is Prospero Usher, Rahul Kohli plays Napoleon Usher, Samantha Sloyan is Tamerlane Usher, and you can spot Mark Hamill mysteriously in the background as Arthur Pym.

Bruce Greenwood COURTESY OF EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main stars of the show include Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher, who's the head of the Usher family, and Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, and Carl Lumbly. The series is called "Fall of the House of Usher," and it is created by writer-director Flanagan. He's known for making spooky shows like "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and "Midnight Mass," which is about a strange priest bringing supernatural events to a remote island community.

Flanagan is also in charge of "Midnight Club," a show based on a book by Christopher Pike. It's about sick teens who make a secret pact.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The big group in "Fall of the House of Usher" includes many actors like Michael Trucco, Robert Longstreet, T’Nia Miller, Igby Rigney, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thoma, Kyleigh Curran, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, and Annabeth Gish.

Daniel Jun, Rahul Kohli COURTESY OF EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For his new Netflix show, Flanagan teamed up with Michael Fimognari to share the directing work. Trevor Macy, Flanagan, Emmy Grinwis, and Fimognari are all executive producers.

What is the Plot of The Fall of the House of Usher?

Edgar Allan Poe wrote a book called "The Fall of the House of Usher and Other Tales. It was first published in 1839 in a magazine called Burton's Gentleman's Magazine. This story was later included in a collection of Poe's short stories called “Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque”.

Picture: GoodReads

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Except for Midnight Mass, all the TV shows created by Mike Flanagan have been based on horror novels that he wrote, directed, and produced. Novel Author Published The Haunting of Hill House Shirley Jackson 1959 The Turn of the Screw* Henry James 1898 The Midnight Club Christopher Pike 1994

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON