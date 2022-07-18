New bride Jennifer Lopez shares stunning, happy pic from the bedroom after Vegas wedding. See here

Jennifer Lopez made sure that her first post as a newly married woman was a special one. On Sunday, the singer-actor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from the bed, glowing and smiling after tying the knot with actor Ben Affleck in a Vegas drive-in. (Also read: It took 20 years for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to get married, see her bridal gown she was saving for D-Day)

Jenny from the bed.

In photo, Jennifer is seen clicking a mirror selfie while still in bed. She flashed a smile and her wedding ring in the photo. In her caption, she wrote, “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets." By 'Sadie' she was referring to the song 'Sadie, Sadie, married lady'.

Pictures from the Bennifer wedding.

The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Jennifer, revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," she said in the newsletter, the outlet reported. The newsletter was signed "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer.

A marriage license was obtained in their name from Clark County dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk's office.

Ben and Jennifer, a glamorous duo widely known as Bennifer, got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year. In 2002 Ben had given Jennifer a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

