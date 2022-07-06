Nick Jonas' brothers reveal how daughter Malti Marie's arrival has changed his life, call him 'amazing' dad

Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas recently talked about their brother, singer Nick Jonas who has embraced fatherhood with his wife Priyanka Chopra. The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January. Talking about it, Kevin said that Nick has found happiness in being a father. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is ‘most beautiful baby’, says Parineeti Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick first broke the news about their daughter on social media. Malti Marie, who was born through surrogacy, was initially kept under supervision in the hospital where she was born prematurely. Later in May, they bought her home and updated on Instagram, “Our little girl is finally home".

In a recent interview with E! News, Frankie said that Nick has been an “amazing” father to his daughter so far. When asked about the same, Kevin added, “He's really found so much joy in it. We're just really happy for him.” The Jonas family is also expecting another new member as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are all set to become parents for the second time. They are parents to their 23-months old daughter, Willa.

Earlier, it was Priyanka’s cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra who spoke about meeting Marie Malti. When she was asked if she had met the little one in person; she replied, “Of course.” She added she did not want to disclose much about her ‘little baby’.

Parineeti also called Marie Malti the ‘most beautiful baby in the world.’ “They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start, but she is healthy now. She’s a beautiful baby. I don’t want to talk much about her, but she is my little baby,” she said in a video.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked their first Father’s Day after embracing parenthood in a special way. They shared a picture of daughter Malti Marie twinning with the Jealous singer in customised shoes. They have not yet revealed the face of their daughter.

