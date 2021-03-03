Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Nick Jonas recalls feeling 'disconnected' when Priyanka Chopra was in Germany shooting for The Matrix 4
hollywood

Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Nick Jonas reveals he missed Priyanka Chopra when she was filming The Matrix 4.

Singer Nick Jonas has said that when his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, was away in Germany shooting for The Matrix 4, he felt 'disconnected' during her absence. In a new interview, he also spoke about how he got down to making his upcoming album, Spaceman.

After the coronavirus-related lockdown eased in the US last year, Priyanka had flown down to Germany and shot her portion of The Matrix. Nick had stayed back in the US. Although they reunited soon, the singer revealed how he felt when she was away.

"You know, I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany, finishing up this little movie called The Matrix and I was like 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing it with Greg Kurstin (American record producer) and Mozella (American songwriter)," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"This year of being sort of disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, and feeling like we're on our planet. And, you know, also obviously missing her at the time, as well, and then reconnecting with her. And then the main theme from this album, I think, is more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead," Nick elaborated.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra steps out for a walk in London, flashes necklace from sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' collection

In a previous interview with Apple Music, Nick said that many songs on the album are like love letters to Priyanka. "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," he said.

Nick recently released the titular track of the album, which he also performed at the Saturday Night Live episode he was hosting. Spaceman is set to release on March 12.

