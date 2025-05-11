No one will get to see Zendaya's wedding dress? Here's what Law Roach said about her big day with Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Zendaya shocked everyone when news of their engagement grabbed headlines a few months ago in January. Is marriage in the cards soon for the two? Now Zendaya's long-time stylist Law Roach has dropped a bombshell update on her wedding dress in a new conversation with Complex. Law said that the wedding dress will be ‘really beautiful’ but the chances are high that no one will ever get to see it! (Also read: Tom Holland visits Zendaya on Euphoria set in first appearance since getting engaged. See pics) Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly got engaged earlier this year in January.(AFP)

What Law Roach said

During the interaction, when Law was asked whether he has given a thought about how Zendaya’s wedding dress will look like, he said, "No! Zendaya is working on like six movies. I’m thinking about the press tours. It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see, to be quite honest, because she and Tom are super private about their relationship — well not their relationship.”

'There won’t be pictures of the wedding'

He went on to add, “They [just] try to be as private as possible so there won’t be a Vogue spread; there won’t be pictures of the wedding. The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy. So it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.”

Zendaya and Tom first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. After rumours of them dating each other, the status of their relationship first broke out officially in 2021 when the two were photographed kissing in public. In the last few years, they have been spotted at several public events and supported each other's projects.

Zendaya grabbed headlines when she attended the Golden Globes ceremony in January, flaunting her stunning diamond ring. Reports suggested that Tom and Zendaya got engaged after he proposed during a family gathering in January. Neither of them have officially addressed the details about the engagement in public so far.