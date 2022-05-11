No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga accused of sexual misconduct by multiple young actors

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga, known for the Bond film No Time to Die, as well as critically-acclaimed shows such as True Detective and Maniac, has faced accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple female actors online. As per reports, three women have so far accused the director of making inappropriate sexual advances towards them or manipulating and grooming them. The filmmaker has, so far, not responded to these allegations. Also read: No Time to Die movie review: A soaring send-off for Daniel Craig's James Bond; a tragic tear-jerker for his fans

The first allegation was posted online last week by an actor who claimed that the director ‘pressurised’ her into a romantic and sexual relationship with him. In a series of social media posts, the actor claimed she was 18 and the director in his late-30s when he began “pressuring her into a romantic relationship”. She later claimed that they were “completely fully intimate.” Sharing a selfie of herself with Cary, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “I spent years being scared of him. Man’s a groomer and has been doin’ this s*** for years. Beware women!”

The actor added that Cary would tell her to hide they were together and pretend to be his niece in front of others. “One thing that was really weird about him was he would tell me to pretend that I was his cousin or niece or sister in front of other people like he’d want me to lie about who I was,” she shared. She later added that they broke up three years later and she has been in therapy for a year since, having been diagnosed with PTSD.

The post led to two other actors--who are related to each other--come forward with their allegations as well. The two actors have worked with Cary in a show he directed. The two said they were 20 when Cary romantically pursued both of them at the same time over the next three years. They claimed that the director even visited their family home and tried to manipulate them into a threesome. “Back at home, we all slipped into the family’s hot tub, where he asked us if we were virgins, and what our thoughts on threesomes are. When we told him that we would never participate in one, he reminded us that they ‘do them in pornos all the time,’ and even suggested incest is fine ‘if all parties are okay with it,’” they wrote in a joint statement on Facebook.

The two actors added that in 2021, during the success party of No Time To Die, the director invited them to his penthouse, where he offered them drugs and tried to have sex with both of them. The two said they broke off their relationship the following day. In their statement, the two actors said they did not want a ‘witch hunt’ against him, however. “We were not raped, fired from a job, or made to do anything physical against our will,” their statement read.

As per The Wrap, a representative for the filmmaker declined to comment on the latest accusations. Cary has previously faced allegations of being improper with his actors. Last year, actor Raeden Greer alleged that Cary fired her from season one of his show True Detective after she refused to appear topless on camera.

Cary first rose to prominence with his 2009 film Sin nombre. In 2015, he became the first director of Asian descent to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work on True Detective. His last release was Daniel Craig-starrer No Time To Die. The film was a huge commercial success, earning $774 million at the box office.

