Obi Ndefo, Dawson's Creek star who lost both legs in a 2019 accident, dies at 51

Obi Ndefo who portrayed the character of Bodie Wells in the teen drama, Dawson’s Creek sadly passed away at the age of 51. His passing away was announced by his sister, Nkem Ndefo via a social media post. Obi worked alongside Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek in the US teen drama. The cause of death was not revealed immediately. Obi Ndefo passed away at the age of 51.(@ndefoobi/Instagram)

Also Read: Justin Baldoni pays tribute to domestic violence survivors amid Blake Lively feud rumours: ‘You’re thriving'

Obi Ndefo passed away at 51

Nkem broke the news of his brother’s death in a post on Facebook. She wrote, "Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he's finally at peace." She also shared a picture of the two siblings enjoying their time together outdoors.

Obi’s death comes years after his tragic accident in 2019 where he lost both his legs. The actor was hit by a car outside Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. The hit severed his right leg and led to amputation of his right leg when he arrived at the hospital. At the time of his accident, a GoFundMe page was set up which raised $287,000 for the actor. The amount raised helped Obi opt for prosthetic legs and cover the expenses of the hospital which were not covered by his insurance, as reported by Page Six.

Obi was an athletic person and did not let the accident change this fact about him. He was back at the gym within 36 days of his crash and exercised his upper body, as reported by the LA Times. He told the media outlet in 2019, “I couldn’t live in this world without becoming sort of like an Olympic athlete of certain things, you know — of kindness and health — because there is no other choice for me. So there’s a sort of rigour to me, and I think, ‘OK my legs are severed. I don’t know how to do this, but I know how to do this.”

Also Read: Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing sweater expected to soar beyond $1,500 at 'Friends' 30th anniversary auction

Obi’s co-star expresses her grief

Obi’s co-star, Mary-Margaret Humes, expressed her shock and grief at his death on Instagram. She wrote, “These words don’t come easy It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend. You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life’s challenges of recent.”

The post included several clips of the two from the set of Dwason’s Creek where Humes portrayed the character of his mother.