One Night Only review: A 12-hour sex pass turns New York into chaos in this fun but uneven romantic comedy

One Night Only review

Cast: Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro, Maya Hawke, Molly Ringwald, and LeVar Burton.

Director: Will Gluck

Rating: ★★★

One Night Only review: A 12-hour legal sex window is the wild premise behind this breezy but uneven rom-com.

We usually like our rom-coms to go down easy, but One Night Only takes a massive, delightfully weird detour. Director Will Gluck has spent years proving he knows how to give this genre a fun, modern facelift—whether through the razor-sharp wit of Emma Stone’s Easy A or the sheer, undeniable heat of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Anyone But You. This time around, though, he’s taking that winning formula somewhere much stranger. Just picture the dystopian chaos of The Purge, but instead of a 12-hour free pass for murder, a strict government grants everyone one wild night of legalised premarital sex. It’s a completely unhinged setup, but you have to admit: it's an absolute goldmine for messy romance, biting satire, and some serious laughs.

Plot of the movie

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The film is set in New York City, where sex between unmarried couples has been illegal for the past three years. There is just one exception — an annual 12-hour window called “one night only”, when the law is put on hold. Owen (Callum Turner), a pizzeria owner from Upper Manhattan, plans to spend the night with his girlfriend Malika (Maya Hawke). But things take an unexpected turn when Malika suggests they open up their relationship for the night, leaving Owen unsure of how to navigate the chaos that follows.

As New York embraces its one night of freedom, Owen finds himself repeatedly crossing paths with Allie (Monica Barbaro), an aspiring singer who pays her bills by recording hilariously cheesy pharmaceutical jingles. She is also out there looking for someone and hoping something meaningful happens by the end of the 24-hour window. What starts as a series of random encounters slowly develops into something more genuine. Amid a city full of people looking for a one-night connection, Owen and Allie begin to wonder if they might have stumbled upon something that could last beyond the night.

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Movie Review One Night Only movie review 3/5 Romantic Comedy Set in New York, One Night Only follows Owen, whose plans for a 12-hour window of freedom change when he meets Allie, an aspiring singer. Their chance encounters spark an unexpected connection. Director Will Gluck Cast Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro, Maya Hawke, Molly Ringwald, and LeVar Burton. Verdict It's the cinematic equivalent of a summer fling—it won't change your life, and you probably won't remember it years down the line, but it's a wildly entertaining way to spend a night with your friends who simply love rom-coms. If you're just looking for a good time at the movies, it's easily worth spending one night with.

The performances

{{^usCountry}} The undisputed lifesavers of this movie are Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro. Callum gifts Owen with the kind of relaxed, understated charm that instantly gets you on his side. He is entirely out of his depth, wonderfully awkward, and gloriously unprepared for the city-wide madness around him. He leans into the humour of a guy quietly panicking, knowing exactly how to make those moments funny without resorting to cartoonish slapstick. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The undisputed lifesavers of this movie are Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro. Callum gifts Owen with the kind of relaxed, understated charm that instantly gets you on his side. He is entirely out of his depth, wonderfully awkward, and gloriously unprepared for the city-wide madness around him. He leans into the humour of a guy quietly panicking, knowing exactly how to make those moments funny without resorting to cartoonish slapstick. {{/usCountry}}

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Monica is every bit his match as Allie. She brings a sharp, slightly prickly energy to the screen that feels incredibly real. Her comedic timing is razor-sharp, and if you don't find yourself laughing at her belting out those deeply unhinged pharmaceutical jingles, you might need to check your pulse. They are easily the movie’s standout running gag.

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Ultimately, though, it’s the effortless spark between Monica and Callum that holds the whole thing together. Even when the script starts to fly off the rails and lose its nerve, you stick around simply because these two are charming enough to make you care about how their night ends.

What works

The movie really hits its stride when it stops trying to explain itself and just embraces the absolute insanity of its premise. Honestly, there’s something incredibly funny about watching ordinary people treat a bizarre, dystopian government mandate like it’s just another annoying Tuesday. Everyone is casually planning around the impending chaos, and that acceptance is where the comedy actually shines.

Then there's New York City, which practically acts as the film's third lead. The sweltering summer streets and that specific, electric NYC energy give the movie that classic, breezy rom-com vibe you're paying for. The script is peppered with quick-witted gags, sharp pop-culture jabs, and a few genuinely surprising celebrity cameos that actually add to the fun without pulling focus from the main duo. If you're paying attention, there are plenty of clever little easter eggs to catch, too.

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The pacing in the first half is relentless in the best way possible. You're just bouncing from one ridiculous, chaotic scenario to the next without things ever feeling bogged down. Plus, amidst all the frantic comedy, the film actually takes a breath to capture some truly gorgeous, love-letter-style shots of the city.

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What does not work

The biggest letdown is how the movie completely fumbles its own wild premise. When you introduce a setup where the government literally polices people's sex lives, you expect some kind of sharp satire about bodily autonomy, freedom, or control. Instead, the script just uses the mandate for easy punchlines and refuses to dig any deeper.

Then there’s the pacing, which really goes off the rails. The movie zooms out of the gate with this fun, chaotic, sexually charged energy, but once the actual story kicks in, it hits a wall. The momentum completely dies thanks to a few pointless detours, but the most jarring issue is the massive shift in tone. It’s almost like the movie suddenly gets embarrassed by its own edginess.

Verdict

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Look, if you start pulling at the logic threads of One Night Only, the whole thing unravels. It’s a movie that bites off way more than it can chew, but it's saved by its infectious energy and a genuinely likable pair of leads. It's the cinematic equivalent of a summer fling—it won't change your life, and you probably won't remember it years down the line, but it's a wildly entertaining way to spend a night with your friends who simply love rom-coms. If you're just looking for a good time at the movies, it's easily worth spending one night with.