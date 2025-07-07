‘Famous man dating someone his own age’: Internet goes wild as Andrew Garfield makes it official with Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield (41) made heads turn once again at Wimbledon. This time for the special date he brought to the match. The Amazing Spider-Man actor was seen with the stunning Monica Barbaro (34) on his arm as they attended day seven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield took over Wimbledon.

Andrew and Monica sitting in a tree!

The actors twinned in white outfits for game day. She wore a pretty white dress with a halter neckline and a flared skirt. He flaunted a crisp white shirt and pleated trousers with a cream cardigan. He held her hand as they walked outside the venue, making their way in as cameras flashed to capture their stylish entries.

In the centre court, Monica and Andrew exchanged some big laughs and kisses too, making their romance public.

Fans of Andrew and Monica loved the new couple in town. Someone wrote, “I love seeing hot people date hot people.” Another wrote, “We love them together.”

Others gave their comments on Monica and her beauty, “She looks a little similar to kylie (Jenner) in the first pic. such a cute couple.” “She’s so pretty wtf!” Another advised, “Andrew don't fumble this one, y'all look amazing together.” Another wrote, “We Stan a famous man actually dating a woman his own age.”

A person also wrote, “love this series of hot ppl dating each other.”

Who is Monica Barbaro?

Monica is Hollywood's latest darling and is seen as the lead in the series Fubar. The story follows Luke Brunner, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger and his daughter Emma, played by Monica Barbaro, who are both CIA operatives.

She will also likely be seen in Luca Guadagnino's Artificial, a true-life film about artificial intelligence company OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. She could star alongside Andrew in the project. If finalised, Garfield would play Altman and Barbaro would star as chief technology office Mira Murati. Yura Borisov would take on the role of Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder who led the movement to get rid of Altman.

Currently, Monica is best known of A Complete Unknown, Bob Dylan's biopic starring Timothee Chalamet.

About Andrew and Monica

This isn’t the first time they have been seen together. In May, Us Weekly reported that the two attended a Tony-nominated play in New York. That same evening, Barbaro walked the Met Gala red carpet alone, but Garfield was said to be waiting for her at The Mark Hotel later that night. The duo has not addressed the rumours publicly.