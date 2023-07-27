Oppenheimer Box Office day 6 collection: Christopher Nolan's film slows down, earns total of 67.85 crore

Oppenheimer Box Office: There is a constant fall in collections of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, though not major, during the weekdays. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film dropped to ₹5.85 crore on Wednesday as per early estimates. It is however, performing way better than Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie which released on the same day in theatres last week. Also read: Shobhaa De on Oppenheimer sex scene: So many 5-star hotels place The Gita next to bed where countless couples copulate

Cillian Murphy in a still from Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy plays J Robert Oppenheimer, famously called the father of the atomic bomb while Emily Blunt is in the role of his wife Katherine "Kitty". Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh also have pivotal roles in the film.

Oppenheimer box office collection

The film had a fantastic opening in India with collection of ₹14.5 crore. It went on to cross ₹17.25 crore on Sunday. But the film recorded a fall of almost 59 percent on Monday as it raked in ₹7 crore. Since then, the box office numbers of the film have been going lower each day. It stands at a six-day total of ₹67.85 crore.

Oppenheimer is also facing a controversy in India over a sex scene in which Florence Pugh asks Cillian Murphy to read out a Sanskrit verse from a book whose cover is not seen. A confused Oppenheimer reads out, “Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world". Some have taken offence over why the holy Gita was part of a sex scene.

Barbie collection

Another report on Sacnilk.com claims Barbie remains stable since Monday with collections of ₹2.3 crore each day. It now stands at ₹25.5 crore. It has been directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Both the films got positive reviews. According to AP, the release of Barbie has also benefitted toy maker Mattel which is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Mattel will continue as a Warner Bros.’ toy licensee for categories including preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toys. It will develop and market products for more than 50 Warner Bros. Discovery brands and franchises including DC Universe, DC Super Friends, Batwheels, Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Ted Lasso.

