Marvel's Endgame? Robert Downey Jr. says the audience is done with superhero movies!

Robert Downey Jr., the acclaimed actor known for his role as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, acknowledges that movie audiences are entering a new era where they seek fresh thrills beyond the realm of superheroes. US actor Robert Downey Jr. smiles on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK premiere of "Oppenheimer" in central London on July 13, 2023.(AFP)

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the renowned actor, provided intriguing insights into his upcoming film "Oppenheimer." During the discussion, he candidly shared some captivating behind-the-scenes anecdotes, delving into his illustrious career that spans iconic performances, including the revolutionary "Iron Man" movie released in 2008.

Amidst discussions about "Iron Man," which marked the beginning of a highly profitable Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey Jr. revealed his keen understanding of the ever-evolving preferences of movie enthusiasts. He astutely observed, "Audiences are incredibly dynamic, always embracing novel variations of genres, and they eventually move on from them. As an artist, it becomes essential to consistently surpass their expectations and offer them something new."

He highlighted the challenge the entertainment industry now faces in predicting what audiences will gravitate toward next. As Marvel and Star Wars blockbusters have dominated the big screen for some time, Downey Jr. acknowledged that the landscape has shifted, and the future is uncertain. The actor remarked, "Now, we're in an interesting spot because it's like anyone's game, anticipating what audiences will respond to next. And I think it has put the cinematic and TV community on point."

The actor bid farewell to his iconic role as Tony Stark in "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), which became the third highest-grossing film of all time. Since then, no Marvel film has come close to matching the box office success of that grand finale.

Here's the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Marvel movies of all time worldwide:

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Total domestic gross: $858,373,000

Total worldwide gross: $2,797,501,328

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Total domestic gross: $678,815,482

Total worldwide gross: $2,048,359,754

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Total domestic gross: $804,792,418

Total worldwide gross: $1,901,231,491

4. The Avengers (2012)

Total domestic gross: $623,357,910

Total worldwide gross: $1,518,815,515

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Total domestic gross:$459,005,868

Total worldwide gross: $1,402,809,540

6. Black Panther (2018)

Total domestic gross: $700,426,566

Total worldwide gross: $1,347,597,973

7. Iron Man 3 (2013)

Total domestic gross: $409,013,994

Total worldwide gross: $1,214,811,252

8. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Total domestic gross: $408,084,349

Total worldwide gross: $1,153,337,496

9. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Total domestic gross: $390,532,085

Total worldwide gross: $1,131,927,996

10. Captain Marvel (2019)

Total domestic gross:$426,829,839

Total worldwide gross: $1,128,462,972