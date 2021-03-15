Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra's White Tiger scores a nod, Mank leads with 10
hollywood

Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra's White Tiger scores a nod, Mank leads with 10

Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, on Monday announced the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Netflix's Mank led with 10 nods.

For the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.

Eight films were nominated for best picture. Mank was joined by Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, Zhao’s Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for Minari, David Fincher for Mank and Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best Picture

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka is most likely to announce

Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'

Avatar surpasses Avengers: Endgame to reclaim highest-grossing film title

Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Animated Feature

International Feature Film

Best Documentary

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Film Editing

Makeup and Hairstyling

Original Score

Original Song

Production Design

Best Sound

Visual Effects

Documentary (Short Subject)

Short Film (Animated)

Short Film (Live Action)

The Oscars are scheduled to take place in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on April 25, 2021, two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema.

Producers of this year’s Oscars — Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh — announced that the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles’ railway hub, Union Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oscars 2021 oscar nominations priyanka chopra nick jonas mank nomadland borat subsequent moviefilm academy awards

Related Stories

hollywood

Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka Chopra is most likely to announce; from Mank to Nomadland

UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:29 PM IST
hollywood

Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:53 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP