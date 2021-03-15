Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra's White Tiger scores a nod, Mank leads with 10

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, on Monday announced the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Netflix's Mank led with 10 nods.

For the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.

Eight films were nominated for best picture. Mank was joined by Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, Zhao’s Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for Minari, David Fincher for Mank and Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round.

Here is the full list of nominees.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Animated Feature

International Feature Film

Best Documentary

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Film Editing

Makeup and Hairstyling

Original Score

Original Song

Production Design

Best Sound

Visual Effects

Documentary (Short Subject)

Short Film (Animated)

Short Film (Live Action)

The Oscars are scheduled to take place in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on April 25, 2021, two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema.

Producers of this year’s Oscars — Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh — announced that the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles’ railway hub, Union Station.