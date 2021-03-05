Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya
- Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield deliver extraordinary performances in Shaka King's politically charged film, co-produced by Ryan Coogler.
Judas and the Black Messiah arrives at the tail end of what will be seen, in the future, as a particularly pivotal few months for Black filmmaking. In many ways, it serves as a crossover to Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, which itself felt like a ‘sidequel’ to Steve McQueen’s Mangrove.
Directed with style and sheer brute force by Shaka King, the terrifically titled film tells the parallel stories of the charismatic leader of the Black Panther Party, Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), and the FBI informant who betrayed him, Bill O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield). It’s part morality play, part conspiracy thriller — two tones that normally wouldn’t gel — but mostly on the strength of the extraordinary performances of its two leads, the film feels rather seamless.
Watch the Judas and the Black Messiah trailer here
In its excellent opening scene, O’Neal, a petty criminal pretending to be an FBI agent, walks into a bar and proceeds to shake down a few goons. He gets caught. The obvious question on everyone’s mind is this: why didn’t he pull a regular armed robbery; why impersonate a federal agent? O’Neal shoots back, “A badge is scarier than a gun.” And so, in exchange of immunity, he agrees to infiltrate the Black Panthers, and provide vital information about them to the Feds.
It’s such a smart Stanfield performance, nuanced in a way that deserves to be taught in Julliard or something. You can sense the conflict in his shifty eyes as he gets sucked deeper into the mission, collecting evidence on Hampton, whom the FBI believes is a violent threat. But as embracing of violence as the Black Panthers were, Hampton was no mere madman with a gun. We see scenes in which he teaches socialism and Marxism to young Black men and women, and delivers speeches with the bravado of Kanye West and the measured eloquence of Barack Obama.
Hampton was just 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI in 1969, on intelligence provided by O’Neal. That’s around the same age as Bhagat Singh and Burhan Wani were when they were killed. One man’s terrorist, as they say, is another man’s freedom fighter.
The film's title is an indication of the confidence with which Shaka King directs. This is bold, bristling moviemaking, tethered to the ground by Kaluuya and Stanfield’s performances. The themes may be Biblical, but the two actors find a deep humanity in their characters. A parallel plot line, about Hampton’s personal life, is particularly well done — adding to the sadness of his story. Similarly, watching the fleet-footed O’Neal be used as a pawn by the FBI is distressing in its own way.
Ultimately, while Hampton was fighting for the emancipation of his people, O’Neal was essentially locking himself up in a cage. As he struggled with the morality of his choices, he became swept up by Hampton’s cause, becoming somewhat of a true believer himself.
A lot of the film is framed through his perspective, highlighting the dual tragedies that we see unfold. O’Neal, in real life, spoke about his involvement in Hampton’s state-sponsored killing in 1989; a year later, he died of an apparent suicide.
Also read: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom movie review: Chadwick Boseman is breathtaking in his final film
The film does, however, paint Hampton as a messianic figure, which may or may not be a creative decision driven entirely by passion. All controversial aspects of his personality and his politics have, ironically, been whitewashed.
Co-produced by Ryan Coogler, Judas and the Black Messiah is the sort of movie that he could very well have made had he not been lured into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It exists in the sort of space that he will no doubt return to one day. But we must now also pay attention to King, for whom this film might provide the same sort of Hollywood exposure as Fruitvale Station did for Coogler. It’s been an exciting few months for Black cinema, but things are shaping up in a way that the next few years will be even more exciting.
Judas and the Black Messiah
Director - Shaka King
Cast - Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons
Follow @htshowbiz for more
The author tweets @RohanNaahar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judas and the Black Messiah review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya
- Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield deliver extraordinary performances in Shaka King's politically charged film, co-produced by Ryan Coogler.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coming 2 America review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel
- Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite for the dull and boring sequel to their cult hit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raya and the Last Dragon review: Disney's rip-roaring adventure is vibrant fun
- Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina put their own twist on the Mulan-Mushu dynamic in Disney's latest animated adventure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Evans' friend has funny reactions to first Captain America movie's scenes
- Chris Evans shared a video montage of his friend visiting the sets of Captain America: The First Avenger and reacting to his scenes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set
- Kristen Stewart has been filming for her upcoming movie, Spencer. The Twilight star plays the role of Princess Diana in the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick felt 'disconnected' when Priyanka was away in Germany filming Matrix 4
- Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gal Gadot is pregnant, posts a cute family pic to make the announcement
- Actor Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together. The Wonder Woman actor posted a cute family picture to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe
- Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mark Ruffalo talks about environment in Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech
- Mark Ruffalo received the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for I Know This Much Is True... at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. The actor, in his acceptance speech, spoke about "Mother Earth."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globe 2021 full list of winners: The Crown, Soul take home awards
- The Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday, February 28. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek and I Care A Lot, here’s who bagged the trophies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaotic Golden Globe Awards 2021 opens the floodgate for Twitter memes
- The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021
- Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor Drama for Ma Rainey
Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: See pics of Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Kaley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of ceremony, mark your favourites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox