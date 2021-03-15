Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka Chopra is most likely to announce; from Mank to Nomadland
- Streaming titles such as Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are expected to dominate Monday's Oscar nominations, to be announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday will look — in more ways than one — unlike they ever have before.
After a pandemic year that shuttered most movie theaters, none of the expected best-picture nominees will have hardly any box office to speak of. It will be an Oscars not just without blockbusters but with many movies that have hardly played on the big screen. Streaming services are set to dominate Hollywood’s biggest and most sought-after awards.
But even if the pictures — to paraphrase Norma Desmond — literally got smaller in a movie year ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, they also were more diverse. Monday’s nominations are poised to bring history in the directing category, and unveil an acting field with potentially a record number of people of color nominated.
Nominations will be announced beginning at 8:19 a.m. EDT by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a two-part presentation streamed live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ digital social platforms.
The film academy and ABC, which will telecast the Oscars on April 25 (delayed two months due to the pandemic), will hope that the nominees can drum up more excitement than they have elsewhere. Interest in little golden statuettes has nosedived during the pandemic. Ratings for a largely virtual Golden Globes, with acceptance speeches by Zoom, plunged to 6.9 million viewers — a 64% drop — last month.
The most likely lead nominee Monday could be a traditional kind of Oscar movie: one about Hollywood. David Fincher’s Mank, a black-and-white ode to a bygone Hollywood penned by the director’s late father about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, seems assured of double-digit nominations, thanks to its performers (Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried) and its lavish craft.
Mank will lead an Oscar storm for Netflix that could see the streamer pick up at least three best-picture nominees, including Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 — a film jettisoned by Paramount Pictures in the midst of the pandemic — and the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Chadwick Boseman, the best-actor frontrunner, is set to be posthumously nominated half a year after his death in August at the age of 43.
Amazon is also in the mix with Sound of Metal, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and One Night in Miami. Other likely nominees were most widely seen on streaming platforms, including Judas and the Black Messiah (on HBO Max), Soul (on Disney+) and Wolfwalkers (on Apple TV+). Because of the pandemic, the academy suspended its rule requiring theatrical release.
But the best-picture favorite may be Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland, Chloe Zhao’s elegiac road movie about a woman (Frances McDormand) living out of her van. Zhao is likely to become the first woman of color ever to win for best director and only the sixth woman ever nominated. Zhao could be joined by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Regina King (One Night in Miami) or Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods) in a category that has overwhelmingly belonged to white men through Oscar history.
Acting nominees are also likely to be diverse. Viola Davis (Ma Rainey) could become the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history with four. (She won for 2016's Fences.) Other nominees may include Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Steven Yeun (Minari), Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari), Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah).
With the notable exception of fueling streaming subscriber growth, the pandemic has been punishing for the movie industry. Production slowed to a crawl, blockbusters were postponed or detoured to streaming and thousands have been laid off or furloughed.
Producers of this year’s Oscars — Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh — have yet to announce any details of the April 25 show but Deadline Hollywood recently reported they’re eyeing moving the telecast from the Dolby Theatre to Los Angeles’ railway hub, Union Station. Wherever it takes place, expect the broadcast to do its best to pitch viewers on going back to the movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka's White Tiger scores nod, Mank leads
- Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka is most likely to announce
- Streaming titles such as Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are expected to dominate Monday's Oscar nominations, to be announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'
- Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avatar surpasses Avengers: Endgame to reclaim highest-grossing film title
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch
- A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped at gunpoint, made to plead for his life
- Did you know that in 2004, Benedict Cumberbatch was held at gunpoint, stuffed into the trunk of a car, and made to beg for his life in front of armed kidnappers in South Africa?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry Potter actor says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans
- Harry Potter actor Katie Leung has said that she was told to deny the racist abuse she'd faced during her time playing Cho Chang in the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sex parties, bondage: Armie Hammer's romantic partners share sordid stories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cherry review: The Russo Brothers' first film since Avengers is a cheerless slog
- Cherry movie review: Joe and Anthony Russo's first film since Avengers: Endgame, out on Apple, is a cheerless but challenging epic featuring an excellent Tom Holland performance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupert Grint likens Harry Potter shoots to Groundhog Day: 'It just never ended'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's surreal': Adarsh Gourav on bagging leading actor BAFTA nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BAFTA 2021 nominations full list: Adarsh Gourav scores nod for White Tiger
- Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for a BAFTA Award for best leading actor, for his performance in The White Tiger. Here's the full list of nominations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra names Sophia Loren as her Hollywood icon: 'She reminds me of me'
- Priyanka Chopra has been named one of the 27 biggest stars in the world by a leading British magazine. Featuring in the list, Priyanka spoke about her Hollywood icon Sophia Loren.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder's Justice League leaks on HBO Max, Ray Fisher reacts
- The upcoming Justice League cut was accidentally leaked on the streaming platform HBO Max when subscribers tried to watch the Tom & Jerry movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox