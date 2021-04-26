Oscars 2021 LIVE updates: 93rd Academy Awards kick off with Daniel Kaluuya, Promising Young Woman winning early awards

An Oscars ceremony unlike any other began Monday morning, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast that has been completely retooled for the pandemic.

There was no host, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending The 93rd Academy Award at Los Angeles' Union Station — this year's hub for a show usually broadcast from the Dolby Theatre.

Netflix dominated this year with 36 nominations, including the lead-nominee Mank, David Fincher's black-and-white drama about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. The streamer is still pursuing its first best-picture win; this year, its best shot may be Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7.

But the night's top prize, best picture, is widely expected to go to Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, a contemplative character study about an itinerant woman (Frances McDormand) in the American West. Should it be victorious, it will be one of the lowest budget best-picture winners ever.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom picked up two Oscars, with Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round winning Best International Feature Film.