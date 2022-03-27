Oscars 2022: When and where you can watch the 94th Academy Awards live in India

The biggest night in Hollywood is here. The 94th annual Academy Awards - popularly known as the Oscars - will be presented on the night of Sunday, March 27 in Los Angeles. But while the red-carpet celebrations and the award gala itself will take place on Sunday night in the US, owing to the time difference, it will be early Monday morning in India by then. Here is all you need to know about where you can catch the live telecast and streaming of the Oscars in India. Also read: Oscars 2022 full list of nominations: Jai Bhim gets snubbed, Andrew Garfield earns Best Actor nod

The awards will be presented at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Three presenters - Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes - are sharing the hosting duties this year. It's the first time in 11 years that there are multiple hosts at the Oscars. The pre-show will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, and Brandon Maxwell.

Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2022 ceremony live on Disney+ Hotstar from 5.30 am on Monday, March 28. The red carpet streaming begins at 5 am. For TV viewers, there are a number of options as the ceremony will be broadcast live on Star Movies, Star Movies Select HD, Star World, Star Movies HD, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD. There would be a repeat telecast of the ceremony at 8.30pm later on Monday.

Alongside the live telecast, the official Twitter handle of the ceremony's organisers - the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (@TheAcademy) - will tweet details about the winners of each category in real-time.

The 94th Academy Awards are honouring the films released between January 1 and December 31, 2021. The nominations were announced on February 8, by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Netflix's The Power of the Dog leads the race with 12 nominations followed by sci-fi epic Dune, with 10 nods. Indian documentary Writing With Fire is also nominated for Best Documentary (Feature).

Awards will be presented across 23 categories, which are determined based on voting by members of the Academy. This time, there are two new categories- Oscars Fan Favorite Award and Oscars Cheer Moment, which will be decided by fan voting, which was done online between February 14 and March 3, 2022.

