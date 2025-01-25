Menu Explore
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
Oscars host Conan O'Brien says the show is being planned sensitively amid LA wildfires; talks about his home

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 25, 2025 02:35 PM IST

Thousands of Angelenos had their homes destroyed in wildfires that tore through the Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighbourhoods this month.

Oscars host Conan O'Brien says he's still unable to live in his home due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and that the show's organisers “want to be sensitive to what's happened” to residents. “Everybody I know has been affected,” he told The Associated Press on Friday. (Also Read | Conan O'Brien will receive the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy)

Conan O'Brien was tapped last year to host the 97th Academy Awards.(Getty Images via AFP)
"I'm out of my house. Fortunately, my house, ... the fire got very close but my house survived. But we won't be back in there for a long time. And I'm the lucky one. I mean, I know so many people who lost their homes and I'm just, was ridiculously lucky. So we want to make sure that that show reflects what's happening and that we put a light on the right people in the right way.”

Thousands of Angelenos had their homes destroyed in wildfires that tore through the Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighbourhoods this month. Many of those whose homes survived cannot yet return due to smoke or other damage.

Conan was tapped last year to host the 97th Academy Awards, which will be held March 2 in Los Angeles. The fires twice postponed the academy's nominations announcement, which was held Thursday; Emilia Pérez emerged as the leading nominee.

The fires have upended Hollywood's awards season and effectively turned it into a pledge drive. Some have questioned whether the Oscars should be cancelled, but its organisers say they will transform the show in a way that "unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.”

“We want to be sensitive to the moment and we want to be sensitive to what's happened," Conan said Friday. "It is top of our minds and we are talking about it a lot."

“The Oscars is still I think it's five weeks away. And we want to make sure that we process all of that and that we put on the best show for March 2. Not the best show that we thought of tonight. Not the best show for March 3, the best show for March 2 that reflects what people are feeling in that moment.”

Conan, the former Tonight Show host, spoke at the premiere of his latest film, If I had Legs I'd Kick You, which also stars Rose Byrne.

