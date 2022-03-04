Patrick Stewart on theories about his death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 'I've already died twice'

Now that it's confirmed that Patrick Stewart is indeed reprising his role as Professor X aka Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, speculations are rife as to his future involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans are divided if Patrick is returning for a one-off cameo or a longer run. There are theories that his character dies to pave way for an all new X-Men in the MCU. In a recent interview, the veteran actor addressed these theories and rumours. (Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Patrick Stewart confirms he is playing Professor X in Marvel film)

Patrick playing Charles Xavier was teased in the recent trailer of the Multiverse of Madness where his voice was heard and he was seen from the back. Patrick has previously played this character in various X-Men films from 2000-17. But this would mark his debut in the MCU. However, fans believe that his appearance would be limited to this film only. One fan theory has claimed his character dies in the climax.

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, Patrick said, "This is a very delicate area... All I can say to you is we'll have to see. But bear in mind that Professor Xavier has already died twice. I think he must have some sort of Superman quality." The character has indeed been killed twice in X-Men films. The first was in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and then what appeared to be the character's final appearance in Logan (2017).

Initially, Patrick had denied that he was in the film or deftly deflected questions about his involvement before finally admitting to it in a recent interaction. Addressing his initial denial in a recent interview with Jake Hamilton, he attributed it to how his character is. "Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps feel a little insecure because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard," Patrick said.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Phase 4 of MCU and stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role. The Sam Raimi film has been described as Marvel's first horror film and will release in theatres on May 6.

