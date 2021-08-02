Paul Rudd and Dan Levy dine on royal Indian thali, Marvel fans think Schitt's Creek star is in Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd and Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy enjoyed Indian thalis over the weekend, in the United Kingdom. In a picture shared by Asma Khan, the founder of the Indian restaurant Darjeeling Express, the actors sat at a table laden with Indian dishes.

The photo featured a big plate filled with dishes such as puris, a serving of rice, a dish filled with meat and a few ladoos in a bowl. Paul Rudd and Dan Levy sat beside each other while Asma Khan stood next to them. Sharing the picture on Twitter. Asma wrote, "When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!"

Paul had previously visited the restaurant in July.

The picture caught Mindy Kaling's attention. She tweeted, "I saw that pic of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy eating Indian food together and made it about me somehow." A fan also tweeted, "Dan Levy and Paul Rudd having Indian food? Made my day." A Twitter user also suggested, "I want a 7-part miniseries about Paul Rudd and Dan Levy going out for dinner."

Meanwhile, a few fans also said that Paul is defying age. "I’ve aged more since the beginning of the pandemic than Paul Rudd has in the last 20 years," a fan said. "Paul Rudd ageing backwards omg," another fan said.

A few fans also speculated if Paul and Dan are starring together in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently filming in London. "Paul Rudd is filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania right now in London… has Dan Levy been cast in it too??" asked a fan. "If Dan Levy is in the new Ant-Man movie I will LOSE IT," another fan added.

Marvel Studios has been tight-lipped about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The studio has confirmed that director Peyton Reed has returned to helm the third film in the franchise, and it will star Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kathryn Newton. It was announced that Jonathan Majors would be appearing in the film as well, possibly connecting it with the Loki series.