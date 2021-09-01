Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paul Rudd feasts on Kolkata Dum Biryani at London restaurant, see pic

Paul Rudd enjoyed Kolkata Dum Biryani at a London restaurant. This was his second visit, and this time he brought his family along.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Paul Rudd along with Darjeeling Express founder Asma Khan,

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd feasted on Kolkata Dum Biryani at a London restaurant. It was his second visit to the establishment within a month, and this time, he brought his family along. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the founder of the Indian restaurant Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan, shared a selfie with the actor.

In the picture, Paul Rudd stood next to Asma as they smiled for the camera. He wore a black shirt as they posed near a staircase. She captioned the post, "Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul."

Sharing the same photo on Instagram, Asma wrote, "Welcome back to #DarjeelingExpress Paul Rudd! Today was our Sunday #BiryaniSupperclub. It was so nice to have Paul back at our restaurant to have Biryani with his family. Now the only thing left for him to try from our place is a visit to @delibydarjeelingexpress to have our chilli cheese toasties & chicken Kati Roll. @coventgardenldn."

Earlier in August, Paul Rudd along with Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy had relished Indian thalis at the same restaurant. Asma had shared pictures. She had captioned the post on Twitter, "When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!"

Asma sharing the photo with Paul wrote from another visit in July, had written, "I cannot guarantee Paul will be at the 24th July Saturday calcutta to Darjeeling supperclub- I will be! The food is generous portions for the table to share and you can take any leftovers home as no one is able to finish their food!"

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd will next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios had confirmed that director Peyton Reed will helm the third film in the franchise. It will also feature Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kathryn Newton.

paul rudd
