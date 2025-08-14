Peacemaker Season 2: Where to watch season 1 of John Cena's series in Hindi on OTT?

Peacemaker Season 2 Peacemaker Season 2 is the second season of the American television series, Peacemaker. It is based on the iconic character from DC Comics. Created by James Gunn, Peacemaker Season 1 is a spin-off from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film The Suicide Squad (2021). As Peacemaker Season 2, starring John Cena, is all set to land on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 22, 2025, here's where you can watch Peacemaker Season 1 in Hindi. John Cena in Peacemaker Season 1

Peacemaker Season 1 in Hindi on OTT

Ahead of Peacemaker Season 2 release, you can stream Peacemaker Season 1 on JioHotstar, via OTTplay Premium. It is available in Hindi as well.

Peacemaker Season 1 is the story of Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, played by John Cena. He is a radical mercenary who joins a mysterious black operation team called Project Butterfly. The team is front led by Clemson Murn and Emilia Harcourt and aims to remove alien parasites known as butterflies that have been ruling over human bodies worldwide.

The season 1 also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, and others.

Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 will continue the story of Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, played by John Cena. This season is set to explore the Peacemaker's personal struggles and journey of facing horrible challenges. It will also delve deeper into his emotional development and internal conflicts.

Peacemaker season 2 new characters

The new characters of the second season are: Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. and David Denman.

Peacemaker Season 2 returning cast

The returning cast of season 2 includes: John Cena as Peacemaker/Christopher Smith, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Steve Agee as John Economos. Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Robert Patrick as August "Auggie" Smith/White Dragon, Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux, and Tim Meadows as A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury.

Meanwhile, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, might also appear as cameos.

Catch Peacemake Season 2 on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium on August 22, 2025.