People's Choice Awards 2021 winners: BTS wins best group; MCU's Black Widow and Loki are best movie, best show

The winners of People's Choice Awards 2021 were announced on Tuesday night in the US and Marvel Studios along with BTS were the biggest winners of the night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS was nominated in three categories and bagged all three awards – Group of 2021, Group of 2021 (for Butter) and Music Video of 2021 (for Butter.) On the other hand, Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hiddleston took home the awards for Female Movie Star of 2021 and Male TV Star of 2021, respectively, for their roles in Black Widow and Loki.

Black Widow and Loki also bagged the Movie of 2021 and Show of 2021 awards, respectively. Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings won Action Movie of 2021. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy was awarded the Comedy Movie of 2021.

Dwayne Johnson bagged two awards at the show: Male Movie Star of 2021 for his role in Jungle Cruise and Male Movie Star of 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out People Choice Awards 2021's complete winners list below:

The Movie of 2021: Black Widow

The Comedy Movie of 2021: Free Guy

The Action Movie of 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Drama Movie of 2021: Cruella

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Family Movie of 2021: Luca

The Male Movie Star of 2021: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

People's Champion Award recipient Dwayne Johnson arrives for the 47th ceremony of the People's Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake (REUTERS)

The Female Movie Star of 2021: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

The Drama Movie Star of 2021: Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Action Movie Star of 2021: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Also read: Shang-Chi star Simu Liu 'offended' as Marvel fans aren't speculating about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Show of 2021: Loki

The Drama Show of 2021: Grey's Anatomy

The Comedy Show of 2021: Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2021: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The Male TV Star of 2021: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

The Female TV Star of 2021: Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)

The Drama TV Star of 2021: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

The Comedy TV Star of 2021: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

The Reality TV Star of 2021: Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021: Squid Game

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021: Lucifer

The Male Artist of 2021: Lil Nas X

The Female Artist of 2021: Adele

The Group of 2021: BTS

The Song of 2021: Butter (BTS)

The Album of 2021: Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The New Artist of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo

The Music Video of 2021: Butter (BTS)

The Collaboration Song of 2021: Stay (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

The Pop Special of 2021: Friends: The Reunion