Shang-Chi star Simu Liu 'offended' as Marvel fans aren't speculating about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Simu Liu, who made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings earlier this year, took to Twitter to express his disappointment that no one was speculating on his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The upcoming Marvel superhero film stars Tom Holland in the lead. It is speculated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to appear in the film as Spider-Men from different universes. Simu Liu reminded fans that he was Spider-Man at several birthday parties in the past and joked he was ‘little offended’ that no one is speculating on his appearance as Spider-Man in No Way Home.

“Having played the role of Spider-Man at birthday parties in and around the Greater Toronto Area, I'm a little offended nobody thought I was going to be in No Way Home,” he tweeted. “There's definitely a pocket universe somewhere, that's all I'm saying,” he added.

there's definitely a pocket universe somewhere, that's all I'm saying — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 3, 2021

Fans told Simu that they'd pay to watch him play a version of the Spider-Man in the film. “Please please please be an end credit scene as yourself being a Spider-Man impersonator as part of the spider verse,” a fan suggested. Although not in a MCU movie, a fan pitched the idea of seeing a What If episode with Shang-Chi as Spider-Man. “'What if Shang chi became the Spider man instead of gaining the power of the ten rings?” the fan imagined.

If not as Spider-Man, Marvel fans are hoping that Simu Liu's Shang-Chi crosses paths with Spider-Man, as seen in the comics, in future MCU movies.

Simu, during his Saturday Night Live debut monologue, revealed that a decade ago, he used to dress as Spider-Man at children's birthday parties as a part-time job. “I really can't believe my life right now because ten years ago, I actually had a job dressing up as Spider-Man for kids' birthday parties which meant parents would pay me to entertain their kids while they were day-drinking. I'll never forget this one birthday boy's name. It was Trevor and I don't want to say anything bad about him but let's just say he was a real Trevor,” he recalled.

“Kept kicking and screaming 'You're not Spider-Man, you're not Spider-Man.' Look, I don't know if you've been ever kicked by a seven-year-old while wearing a 30-dollar Walmart Spider-Man suit, but it will break you. It will break your spirit. But it also lit a fire under me and I don't know where he is now but Trevor, if you're watching, I just want to say ‘You were right, I am not Spider-Man. I am Shang-Chi, b**ch,’” he added.