Phoebe Dynevor posts 1st pictures from her Provence wedding to ‘best friend’ Cameron Fuller; he calls her ‘wifey’

Actor Phoebe Dynevor got her fairytale as she and actor-producer Cameron Fuller secretly got married in the South of France. The couple exchanged vows at a romantic 18th-century chateau in Provence in the presence of their loved ones. Days after the wedding, Phoebe and Cameron both posted their first pictures, much to the delight of fans.

Phoebe Dyvenor calls Cameron Fuller ‘best friend’, he calls her ‘wifey’

Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor married on September 5. in France. (Instagram)

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The intimate first pictures from Phoebe and Cameron’s wedding show them walking hand in hand and stealing a kiss. “Married my best friend (moon emoji) with thanks,” wrote the Bridgerton actor, posting the pictures. The monochrome pictures show her in an off-shoulder ivory gown and a veil, while he’s dressed in a dark suit.

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{{^usCountry}} Cameon posted more pictures, which show Phoebe looking giddy as she holds Cameron’s hand and walks out after the wedding. He also posted solo pictures of each of them. “Wifey,” he wrote with a heart emoji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cameon posted more pictures, which show Phoebe looking giddy as she holds Cameron’s hand and walks out after the wedding. He also posted solo pictures of each of them. “Wifey,” he wrote with a heart emoji. {{/usCountry}}

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Celebrities and fans react

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Joey King, who seemed to be on the guest list, commented on Phoebe’s post, “Best wedding.” Rachel Brosnahan wrote, “Gorgeous! So happy for you!” Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley left heart comments under the post. Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, “U guys look amazing.” Numerous other celebrities also congratulated the couple.

Fans took the moment to crack some Bridgerton jokes, because one comment read, “Im telling the duke.” Another wrote, “omggggg!!! my duchess got MARRIED?!” One fan commented, “Thank you for sharing your special day with us with these beautiful pictures. Blessings to you and Cameron.” Several others posted Bridgerton GIFs in delight.

About Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller

Phoebe and Cameron reportedly met at a pop-up club during the Sundance Film Festival in 2023. By March, they had sparked rumours after being spotted holding hands and walking together in London and New York. They made their first official public appearance together at Wimbledon in July.

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After walking the EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet together in February 2024, Phoebe debuted her diamond engagement ring at the Met Gala in May. Days later, Cameron shared an engagement post on Instagram confirming the proposal in the Cotswolds.

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In August this year, Phoebe celebrated her bachelorette party in London, and the couple tied the knot in September. Talking to British Vogue three weeks before the wedding, Phoebe said, “It’s really fun to have a secret that no one knows,” while talking about her wedding dress, which took 600 hours to create.