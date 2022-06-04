Post win against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp announces surprise album with Jeff Beck

Just two days after winning a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp is starting a new project--his upcoming album with guitarist Jeff Beck. He is collaborating with Jeff on an album and even joined him on stage to perform with him at a concert. Jeff made the announcement about their joint project with Johnny by his side. Also read: Johnny Depp ‘celebrated’ defamation case win over Amber Heard at a UK pub, eyewitnesses say ‘he looked happy’. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Deadline, Jeff revealed that he and Johnny will release an album together in the following month. Earlier, the two had collaborated on the cover of the song Isolation by John Lenon. The duo was also spotted at a pub in Newcastle after Johnny's victory. Musician Sam Fender also joined them, reported Deadline.

Just one night after making a surprise appearance at Jeff Beck's show, Johnny joined Jeff onstage again, this time at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. Addressing the crowd, Jeff said, "I met this guy (Johnny) five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."

Last week, Johnny won a high-profile defamation case between him and Amber. The jury awarded Johnny $15 million in damages. Amber also won part of her libel case against Johnny over articles in a privately owned newspaper, in which Johnny's former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax. The jury awarded Amber Heard $2 million in damages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After several years of dating, Johnny and Amber married in a very private ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. She alleged that Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON