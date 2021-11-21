Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence poses with Leonardo DiCaprio at Don’t Look Up screening. See baby bump pic

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads at a screening of her upcoming film Don’t Look Up in Los Angeles. The actor, who is expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, attended the screening in a lime green shift dress, which showed her baby bump. She posed with her Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio at the screening.

Jennifer smiled from ear to ear for the cameras as she posed beside a poster of the Hollywood movie. She styled her dress with a pair of pop pink shoes while Leonardo was dressed in all black. They were also joined by their other co-stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Ariana Grande, along with director Adam McKay.

Variety reported that at the screening, Jennifer couldn’t stop gushing about Ariana and said: “She can’t make bad music. I’ve since reflected on my behaviour with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner. I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down. I’ve just been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live here?'”

In Don't Look Up, Jennifer and Leonardo have been cast as astronomers, who predict an apocalypse. They figure out that a comet is on its way to destroy the Earth but no one takes them seriously. Not even the President, played by Meryl and her son, portrayed by Jonah.

Don't Look Up also features names such as Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet and Ron Perlman. The film will stream on Netflix from December 24. The trailer of the movie released earlier this month. Adam McKay, who directs the film, has also written the movie.

In September this year, People reported that Jennifer and Cooke are expecting their first baby. The couple got engaged in February 2019 and had a wedding in Rhode Island in October that year. Jennifer and Cooke’s wedding reception party had guests such as Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer and Adele, among others.

