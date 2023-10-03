Priscilla trailer: Sofia Coppola charts the troubled love story of Elvis Presley. Watch

The first trailer of Sofia Coppola's Priscilla is here! On Tuesday, the production banner A24 released the official trailer of Priscilla, starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny as his wife Priscilla Presley. The film marked its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month where it received a rapturous 7-minute-long standing ovation and ultimately won its star Cailee Spaeny the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. (Also read: Priscilla first reviews: Sofia Coppola's film gets 7 min standing ovation at Venice Fest, glowing reviews) Sofia Coppola's Priscilla releases on November 3.

About the trailer

The trailer of Priscilla begins with Cailee's teenage Priscilla who is asked, "Do you like Elvis Presley?" at the counter, to which she smiles and replies "Who doesn't?" As she comes closer to the celebrated musician and singer, Priscilla develops a bond with him. Soon, they take their relationship to the next level and get engaged. What unfolds next is unexpected. Priscilla charts the intense and fairytale-like relationship that develops between them, told through the eyes of Priscilla.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, A24 added the caption, "Wife to the king. Icon to the world. Destined for more. Watch the official trailer for @SofiaCoppola’s #PriscillaMovie, starring @CaileeSpaeny and @JacobElordi — In Theaters Everywhere November 3."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, "Sofia Coppola movies are often focuses on female gaze, loneliness, girlhood, and womanhood which makes her absolutely perfect to tell this story. As a huge fan of her work, i can't wait to see this movie. Sofia rarely misses." Another wrote, "That was a really good trailer that didn't go as expected." "Looks really good, can’t wait to see it in theaters!" said another.

Based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, written by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon, the film received strong positive reviews after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. At the film’s press conference at the festival, Priscilla was also present. She had said, "It’s very difficult to watch a film about you and about your life and about your love. But Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework, and I really put everything out for her that I could.”

Priscilla releases in theatres on November 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON