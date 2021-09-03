Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cosy up in new photo, fan says they represent ‘purest form of love’

Singer Nick Jonas shared a black-and-white picture with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, in which they were seen cosying up and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. He simply captioned it with a heart emoji followed by the hashtag ‘Remember This tour’.

The Jonas Brothers - Nick, his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas - kicked off their Remember This tour in Las Vegas last month. The shows will continue till October 27.

Fans showered love on Priyanka and Nick in the comments section. “I swear, the cutest, most purest form of love is what you both represent,” one wrote. “I love this picture. Such a beautiful couple,” another wrote.

Earlier this week, Priyanka posted a cheeky picture with Nick from their Los Angeles home. In the photo, he appeared to be eating off of her butt with a knife and fork. “Snack,” it was captioned. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra commented on the post, “Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram. ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed.”

Priyanka has been stationed in London for several months now. However, she has been taking short trips to the US, whenever she can, to spend some time with Nick. He, too, visits her in London. Currently, they are in the US together.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Priyanka talked about how she and Nick make their marriage work, given the demands of their job. “We have a rule,” she said, “Nick and I don’t go beyond two-three weeks without seeing each other. Wherever in the world we are, we keep in touch, and video call all the time! It’s important to make the effort to have the other person involved in your life. We do that.”

Priyanka will soon make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip film, Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Her other upcoming projects include The Matrix: Resurrections, a rom-com titled Text for You and the Amazon Prime series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo Brothers.