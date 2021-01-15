IND USA
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra drops Divine's banging original song from White Tiger. Listen here

  Priyanka Chopra has shared Jungle Mantra, an original song from the White Tiger soundtrack, by Divine, featuring Vince Staples and Pusha T.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:02 PM IST

Jungle Mantra, an original song from the soundtrack of the upcoming film, The White Tiger, has been released online. Performed by Divine, featuring Vince Staples and Pusha T, the song touches themes of servitude and rebellion -- both prominently addressed in the film, as well.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared the track on social media, and wrote in her caption, "What’s your Jungle mantra? #TheWhiteTiger." In the song, Divine makes a reference to the glamorous image of Bollywood, and how it is actually like ruins on the inside.


Divine, a Mumbai rapper whose life was partially the inspiration behind the smash hit film Gully Boy, previously composed an original song for the Netflix series Sacred Games.

In an interview to Hindustan Times Brunch, Divine had said that the highlight of his career was collaborating with NAS on a song for the Gully Boy soundtrack. He had said, “My biggest achievement as a hip-hop fan is that I have a song with NAS. He is like my guru. For me, his album Illmatic is the hip-hop album. I have not met him, but I did meet his team when I went to New York. NAS was the executive producer on Gully Boy. Zoya’s (Akhtar) team called us (Divine and Naezy) and said they have a verse from him and wanted to know if we wanted to do our own verses with it.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is excited as The White Tiger makers send her name for awards season in Best Supporting Actress category

Divine is eligible for an Oscar nomination for Jungle Mantra. Priyanka revealed in an Instagram Story recently that Netflix had submitted her, co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, along with director Ramin Bahrani and others, for awards consideration.

Based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel, the film is slated for release on Friday, January 22.


Priyanka Chopra has been working from home on her new book.
Priyanka Chopra is one of the producers of The White Tiger as well.
Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
