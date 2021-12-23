Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas is proud of 'amazing wife', lauds her 'incredible film' The Matrix Resurrections

Singer Nick Jonas has complimented his actor-wife Priyanka Chopra and her recently released film The Matrix Resurrections. Taking to Instagram Stories, Nick shared a poster of the film and wrote a note.

Nick Jonas said, "Congratulations to my amazing wife @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @thematrixmovie! What an incredible film." In his next post, Nick shared Priyanka Chopra's post and wrote, "Proud of you @priyankachopra."

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka had shared a post featuring herself in the film. She captioned it, "The Matrix is calling you @thematrixmovie is in theatres and @hbomax TODAY!! #MatrixResurrections." Priyanka essays the role of grown-up Sati in The Matrix Resurrections.

The film, which was recently released on HBO Max, also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, among others.

Recently, Priyanka had joined her fellow cast members in the US for the film's premiere. Nick was unable to join and Priyanka told The Hollywood Reporter, “He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in."

In his review of the film for Hindustan Times, Suchin Mehrotra wrote, "The frequently choppy and disorienting editing and action scenes are serviceable at best. Grand showdowns, like one where Neo and Smith face-off, barely have the same weight and thrills as the sequences from 20 years ago (it’s almost an achievement to somehow backtrack on fight sequences after two decades). There’s not a single memorable action set piece on offer here that stays with you. In short, there’s a lot more colour, a lot more gunfire, and a lot more genericness to it all."

Priyanka has several other projects in the pipeline including the spy-drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She will also be seen in Jim Strouse's Text For You. The actor will feature alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.