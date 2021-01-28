Grammy-winning singer Cardi B has watch The White Tiger and loved it. She took to Twitter on Thursday to share her views on the movie and shower some compliments on Priyanka Chopra, who stars in a supporting role, in addition to serving as one of the executive producers.

Cardi tweeted, "White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it." When Priyanka thanked her for her compliment, she added, "Yes You was so sweet and adorable. You was amazing ." An excited Priyanka replied, "kisses always mama! You the best."

Not just Cardi, actor Kerry Washington is also a fan of the movie. "WHITE. TIGER. WHITE. TIGER. WHITE. TIGER. WHITE F*%#€¥# TIGER. Must see. Thank you and God bless you #AdarshGourav @priyankachopra @ava," she wrote in a tweet.

The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani and is based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. The film stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead, with Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao in supporting roles.

The film released on Netflix on January 22 to critical acclaim. It is also the most popular film, worldwide, on Netflix. The film shows Balram's (Gourav) rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's instinct of survival.

Also read: Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby; that's why Kapil Sharma Show is going off air

Adarsh has bagged a nomination at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in the best male lead category for his work in the movie. Him and Marathi film The Disciple's director Chaitanya Tamhane are the only Indian artistes to have been recognised for their work at the 36th edition of the annual awards.

Netflix is also pushing for Priyanka and Rajkummar to be considered in supporting actor categories for the upcoming awards season.