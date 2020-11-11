e-paper
Nov 11, 2020
Home / Fashion and Trends / Cardi B’s Footwear News magazine cover promoting new sneaker collection enrages Indians

Cardi B’s Footwear News magazine cover promoting new sneaker collection enrages Indians

The caption read, “In a Georges Hobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:35 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Cardi B for the cover of Footwear News magazine.
Cardi B for the cover of Footwear News magazine. (Instagram)
         

Cardi B doesn’t need to do much to stir up controversy, but she definitely mustn’t have thought that about the release of her debut sneaker collection with Reebok which is due on Friday, November 13. According to the captions of the images, the 28-year-old rapper was paying homage to the Hindu goddess Durga, who is the symbol of strength and protection in a gorgeous red Georges Hobeika gown to promote her sneaker collection. Cardi captioned one image, “So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday November 13th! Hope you guys love it! Cardi’s glamourous image for the magazine cover showed her with her hands (eight of them, like Goddess Durga) stretched around her in different positions, her long black hair tailing behind her.

Footwear News’ Instagram handle shared the image of Cardi, captioning it, “If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star Cardi B makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok.”

ALSO READ| ‘Islam is not an aesthetic’: Bad Gal Rihanna faces fire from Muslim fans for using Islamic verses in Savage X Fenty lingerie show, issues apology

View this post on Instagram

If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star @iamcardib makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with @Reebok.⁠ ⁠ In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.⁠ ⁠ At the link in bio, Cardi B gets candid with FN’s @nikarajohns about her future in the fashion industry, upcoming Reebok collab and her relentless need to win in the FN exclusive.⁠ ⁠ --⁠ Photography: @jorafrantzis; Style Director: @shannonadducci ; Styling: @kollincarter; Style assistant: @jennijenu; Tailor: @sirbabajagne; Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua; Hair: @tokyostylez; Nails: @marienailz; Set Design: Brielle Hubert, Pete Hickok and Yalina Flores⁠

A post shared by Footwear News (@footwearnews) on

The caption went on that she is paying homage to Goddess Durga, “In a Georges Hobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”

While the photograph was artistically appealing, the fact that one would go as far as compare oneself to a goddess of a country that takes religion very seriously almost seemed like asking for trouble. And rightly so, as social media users began to lash out at the WAP rapper. Cardi’s corseted gown revealed her cleavage, and this hurt more than a few Indian sensibilities. Indians were extremely displeased by Cardi’s bare bodied homage to the Goddess, and one Twitter user wrote, “So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. As a hindu, I want to say that, durga maa is never depicted bare bodied. Secondly it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga?”

Other Twitter users weren’t as eloquent to express their disgruntlement:

 
 

What do you think of Cardi’s photo? Is it appreciation or insensitivity?

