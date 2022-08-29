Priyanka Chopra says she's finally doing roles she wants to after 10 years in Hollywood: 'I'm still new'

Priyanka Chopra, who gained international recognition and fame after she played Alex Parrish in the American TV show Quantico, has said she still has a lot to achieve in terms of her acting work in the English language. Priyanka said that after 10 years of being active in the entertainment industry in the United States, she is finally able to do to kind of roles she wants to. Also Read| Inside Priyanka's massive LA living room with her monochrome pic with Nick Jonas

After Quantico, Priyanka went on to appear in Hollywood films like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, and The Matrix Resurrections among others. She also has the romantic-comedy film It's All Coming Back To Me and the sci-fi series Citadel in the pipeline. The actor called herself a high achiever as she spoke about the things she would like to achieve in her acting career in the English language in the coming years.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka said about her future aspirations, "I am a high-achiever, I have always been a high achiever. I am someone who is goal oriented. I like challenges, growth, evolution, and knowledge. When you combine all of these things, there is a lot more that I want to do. If I break it down, I have had an incredibly successful career as an actor in India. I have worked with the best filmmakers, and I have done films that I am really really proud of. And now I want to be able to, as an actor, create that body of work in my English language work which is in America."

She added, "As an actor, I am still new (in the US). After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kind of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for, where I have trust with the partners that I am working with."

In the Hindi film industry, Priyanka will be next seen in a road-trip film by Farhan Akhtar. The film, titled Jee Le Zaraa, also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and is expected to release in late 2023.

