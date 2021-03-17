Priyanka Chopra sends her filmography to Australian journo who questioned her qualification as Oscar nominees announcer

Priyanka Chopra has clapped back at an Australian journalist who questioned her and her husband Nick Jonas' qualifications as worthy announcers of Academy Awards nominees this year. Priyanka and Nick made the announcement this Monday.

The journalist, Peter Ford, who describes himself as 'the best and most widely heard entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ' allegedly' in his Twitter bio, wrote, "No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”

In her response, Priyanka shared a screen recording of her scrolling down her filmography of more than 60 movies on IMDb. She wrote, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford." The journalist later made his account private.

Priyanka's fans were impressed by her response to the tweet. "Lol, he deleted the post. Priyanka and Nick - 1 Peter Ford - 0," wrote one. "Not only does this diminish a woman’s career but also disregards the importance of World Cinema and it’s presence at the Oscars. Like film doesn’t just revolve around American movies," wrote another. "Don't take it seriously some people are just jealous to see you achieving more than they have achieved in their life that's pretty hurtful for them they are in just pain seeing you successful," wrote another.

Before making headways into Hollywood, Priyanka won multiple film awards in India for her work in movies such as Barfi, Mary Kom and many others. She has been an actor for over 17 years. Her upcoming projects include The Matrix, Citadel and Text For You.

Priyanka's film, The White Tiger, of which she was also one of the producers, scored an Oscar nomination on Monday. It has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.