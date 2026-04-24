Priyanka Chopra to be honoured at Gold Gala 2026 alongside Jet Li, Simu Liu

Every year, the Gold House, a non-profit member-driven collective, comes together to celebrate Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders from various fields, including entertainment. At the upcoming fifth Gold Gala, Priyanka Chopra will be honoured alongside Jet Li and Simu Liu.

Priyanka Chopra to be honoured at Gold Gala 2026

Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Global Vanguard Honor at the Gold Gala 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gold House announced on its official Instagram account that the fifth edition of its annual Gold Gala will be held on May 9 this year. They also announced that at the gala, Priyanka will be handed the Global Vanguard Honor. Jet Li and Simu Liu will be honoured with the Gold Legend Honor and Gold Mogul Honor, respectively. Charles Melton, Eileen Gu, and Revathi Advaithi will also be honoured at the gala.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “What began as a community milestone has become the definitive worldwide Asian Pacific cultural convening—and this year, it goes even further,” they wrote, making the announcement. A portion of the caption also reads, “Over 650 leaders across industries will gather to honor the 2026 #Gold100 List around this year's theme: A New Gold World—a call to build shared abundance in an era increasingly defined by division.” EJAE, Theresia Gouw, HUMAN MADE, Tejasvi Manoj, Jen Lee, and Brett Bolton will speak at the gala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What began as a community milestone has become the definitive worldwide Asian Pacific cultural convening—and this year, it goes even further,” they wrote, making the announcement. A portion of the caption also reads, “Over 650 leaders across industries will gather to honor the 2026 #Gold100 List around this year's theme: A New Gold World—a call to build shared abundance in an era increasingly defined by division.” EJAE, Theresia Gouw, HUMAN MADE, Tejasvi Manoj, Jen Lee, and Brett Bolton will speak at the gala. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Bowen Yang will open the gala with a monologue, and Deli Boys’ stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan will open the second half. Hayley Kiyoko will also perform. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bowen Yang will open the gala with a monologue, and Deli Boys’ stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan will open the second half. Hayley Kiyoko will also perform. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Priyanka has been busy producing, executive producing and performing in Hollywood films of late. In 2025, she starred in Prime Video’s Heads of State and The Bluff, and also produced the latter film. The actor has also starred in films such as the Baywatch reboot, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again.

Priyanka had a successful career in Bollywood, making a name for herself with films such as Aitraaz, Krrish, Dostana, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Don, Agneepath, Barfi!, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, and more. After the 2016 film Jai Gangaajal, she ventured into Hollywood and made a career there. The actor is now returning to India after years.

SS Rajamouli’s next epic Varanasi, after the successful RRR, will star Mahesh Babu, Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Mahesh plays Rudhra in the film that will see Prithviraj as the antagonist, Kumbha. Priyanka plays the mysterious Mandakini in the film. The film’s first glimpse showed her dressed in a saree while firing a gun. Even Rudhra’s first glimpse showed her in similar attire. The film will be released in 2027.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

priyanka chopra Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON