After Ranveer Singh, Badshah to feature in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, to play with Simu Liu; how to watch in India

NBA All-Star shared details about the game and captioned it, "Bringing his talents to the @ruffles Celeb Game at NBA All-Star… it’s @badboyshah!"

On the opposing side, the players will be Keegan-Michael Key, Shams Charania, Jeremy Lin, Amon-Ra St Brown, GloRilla, Tacko Fall, Rome Flynn, Dylan Wang, Jenna Bandy, Cafu and Rick Schnall. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and Mookie Betts are the coaches for the team.

Badshah will be part of Team Anthony Anderson, a team coached by actor Anthony Anderson. He will play alongside Simu Liu, Cody Jones, Andre De Grasse, Taylor Frankie Paul, Mat Ishbia, Jason Williams, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Mustard, Adrien Nunez, and Keenan Allen. The coaches are Anthony Anderson, Lethal Shooter, and Chris Brickley.

Rapper Badshah will be part of the upcoming NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which will take place this month in California. Taking to its Instagram account, the NBA recently made the announcement. Badshah will be the first Indian rapper to be part of the event.

When and where to watch The game will take place on Friday, February 13 at 7 pm ET (Saturday, February 14 at 5.30 am IST). It will be broadcast live on ESPN. The game will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The game can be watched on Prime Video and NBA League Pass on the official NBA App.

In October last year, Badshah, along with Ranveer Singh, Adrien Brody, and cricketer Rashid Khan, attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025. Ranveer, brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021, had also played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Games in 2022 (Cleveland) and 2023 (Salt Lake City).

After the NBA game, Badshah will perform at London's The O2 on March 22. Talking about it, Badshah had said in a press note in December, "Headlining The O2 is more than a milestone -- it's a dream I've carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we're about to make history together -- louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever."