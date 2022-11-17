Quentin Tarantino calls Once Upon a Time In Hollywood his personal favourite film

Quentin Tarantino has made several iconic films over his decades-long career. Yet what does the Academy Award winning screenwriter-director consider his favourite work so far? The filmmaker has put these speculations to rest in a recent interview saying that 2019 film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is his favourite. (Also read: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie review: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt shine; Quentin Tarantino shocks)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The director recently appeared in The Howard Stern show on SiriusXM, where he was asked to choose a a favourite from his filmography, that includes Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight. “For years, people used to ask me stuff like that. And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re all my children.’ [But] I really do think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie." he said.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was set in 1969, and focused on a washed-up Hollywood star called Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (played by Brad Pitt). A parallel story of Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate also followed in the storyline. The film was nominated for ten Academy Awards, winning two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Deadline, Quentin Tarantino had earlier chosen to speak candidly about the ending of the film saying, "I came up with that ending quite a few years ago. I had been working on this piece, little by little, in one way or another, for about seven years. And I came up with the idea for that last shot about five years ago. When I did, frankly, it blew me away. It was the thing that cemented that I was going to do this one of these days because I had to film that.”

Quentin Tarantino is currently promoting his new collection of film essays Cinema Speculation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON