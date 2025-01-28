Menu Explore
Quentin Tarantino says he will not direct final movie until his son turns 6: ‘I'm in no hurry’

ANI |
Jan 28, 2025 02:50 PM IST

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino talked about staying away from direction for quite some time at the Sundance Film Festival.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino talked about staying away from direction for quite some time and fatherhood at the Sundance Film Festival.

Quentin Tarantino says he's 'in no hurry' to jump into production.
Quentin Tarantino says he's 'in no hurry' to jump into production.

(Also Read: Quentin Tarantino blames Alec Baldwin for Rust shooting death: ‘The actor is 10% responsible’)

Tarantino on why he stayed away from direction for few years

"I'm in no hurry to jump into production right now, I've been doing that for 30 years," said Tarantino, reported Deadline.

He added, "I kinda want to not end up doing whatever movie I end up doing until my son is 6," said the director and father of the two citing the reason for staying away from direction in the past few years.

Tarantino on his upcoming project

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker shared that currently he is working on a project that will be completed by next year.

"If that's a smash hit, that might be my last movie," Quentin Tarantino shared, as per the outlet.

Tarantino was part of a conversation with Elvis Mitchell, the film critic and host at Sundance.

Tarantino on exploring another creative field

Although the director is away from filmmaking for some time, he is exploring another creative field. His debut novel, a novelisation of the film, was published in 2021.

Sharing the reason, the filmmaker added, "The movie that plays in four weeks and by the second week you watch it on television. I didn't get into it (filmmaking) for diminishing returns," said the director.

"They pay a lot of money to get into that seat" he said while referring to theatregoers. "There's no taping it, there's no cell phone, you own the audience for that time. They are all yours, they are in the palm of your hand. It's not just about doing art, it's about wowing them, it's about giving them a great night out. This to me is f*cking existing. It's the last frontier," the filmmaker added, reported Deadline. (ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
