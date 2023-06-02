Race for the Cape! Pierson Fodé joins frontrunners in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy casting search

In the midst of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy casting search, a new actor has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the iconic DC hero.

With the upcoming DC Universe set to bring a fresh take on beloved characters, including the Man of Steel, the search for the leading hero and other iconic roles is in full swing for the anticipated 2024 production.

Back in April, Peacemaker director James Gunn stated to Variety, “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has to be, but he’s also an alien,” added, “We have some really great choices, which I’m excited about.”

As reported by Variety. Pierson Fodé, known for his work on The Bold and The Beautiful, has joined the list of top candidates for the role of Superman.

Fodé reportedly submitted a self-tape showcasing his Clark Kent-like childhood on a farm in the town of Moses Lake, Wash. While official statements from any horse’s-mouth are yet to be released, it appears that Fodé's audition has garnered positive attention from the filmmaker.

However, the 31-year-old actor is not the only contender vying for the role of Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy. Several other actors have also been reported as frontrunners.

One of the early contenders mentioned was David Corenswet, who has long been suggested by fans as a potential Superman candidate. Corenswet's name has circulated in various fan trailers and artwork.

Andrew Richardson and Tom Brittney have also caught the attention of DC Studios, as they were reportedly "in the early mix" for the role. Plus, two undisclosed actors are said to be part of the studio's list of potential candidates for the Man of Steel.

Nicholas Hoult who was initially rumored to audition for the role of Lex Luthor, has also been linked as a frontrunner for Superman.

Notably, no final casting decisions have been made, and Fodé's potential involvement in Superman: Legacy is still uncertain. Given the magnitude of this coveted role, Gunn and DC Studios are likely to consider numerous actors before making their final decision. It is speculated that DC Studios may reveal some casting details during San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

With the rich legacy of this beloved superhero, the casting of the Man of Steel is a significant decision that will shape the future of the franchise. As more actors come forward and auditions progress, fans remain eager to witness the next chapter of Superman's cinematic journey unfold in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

