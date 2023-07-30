Ragnarok season 3: Release Date speculation, Trailer, cast List , plot, and news

The release of Ragnarok Season 3 on Netflix is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting to start streaming it. The upcoming season promises an epic final battle between the Norse gods and the Giants, while Magne, Thor's reincarnation, will encounter formidable challenges that will test his determination. Let's find out when Ragnarok Season 3 will be available for streaming on Netflix.

What is the Ragnarok season 3 release date?

Netflix reveals the premiere date and shares a first look at the third and final season of Ragnarok. Here's all the information of the Ragnarok season 3!

Ragnarok season 3 is coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 24, 2023. You won't have to wait much longer to enjoy this awesome fantasy series again!

What’s Ragnarok season 3 about?

The Ragnarok season 3 plot will likely lead to the incredible battle of the gods we’ve been teased.

In season 2 of Ragnarok, things got really mixed up between good and bad. Laurits, who represents the modern version of Loki, started getting involved in dark activities. Saxa also changed her mind and decided to support Magne instead of the Jutul family.

In the season finale, Laurits, feeling betrayed by Magne, releases a powerful creature called Jörmungandr, which can kill Thor. Now, Magne has to deal with the evil Jutul family, Laurits, and this dangerous new creature all at once in season 3.

luckily, Magne won't be alone. He'll have the support of other gods introduced in season 2, and there might even be more coming if Norse mythology is any indication.

Where can I watch Ragnarok season 3?

Ragnarok season 3 will be exclusively available on Netflix, making it the sole platform to enjoy the show. As a Netflix exclusive, the streaming service will be the only place where you can watch this thrilling series.

How many episodes of Ragnarok season 3 will there be?

Ragnarok season 3 will have six episodes, just like the previous two seasons. After these six episodes, the show will come to an end.

Ragnarok Season 3 Cast

In Ragnarok season 3, we can expect the return of all the gods and giants previously introduced, with a focus on the long-awaited Ragnarok event. The show's updates confirm that Magne (David Stakston) and his half-brother Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli) will reprise their roles for this exciting final installment. Moreover, gods Harry (Benjamin Helstad), Iman (Danu Sunth), and Wotan (Bjørn Sundquist) are expected to join in the epic final battle. Additionally, Saxa (Theresa Frostad Eggesbø), who chose to side with Magne in season 2, will also play a significant role in the upcoming season.

