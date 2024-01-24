Razzies 2024: Russell Crowe and Chris Evans nominated for worst actor; fans are furious
Golden Raspberry Awards nominations are here. It includes Chris Evans, Russell Crowe, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Lopez in worst actor and actress categories.
The nominations for the Razzies, celebrating ‘worst’ films and performances, are out. Expend4bles is leading with seven nominations in different categories for the Golden Raspberry Awards 2024. Following Expend4bles, The Exorcist: Believer, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania secured multiple nominations. Also read: Razzies nominates 12-year-old for Worst Actress
Golden Raspberry Awards 2024
From Chris Evans for Ghosted to Jennifer Lopez for The Mother, this year's worst actor/actress for the anti-Oscar awards has quite a few big names. Actor Russell Crowe also earned a worst actor nomination for his film, The Pope’s Exorcist, which did not go well with many on social media.
Internet reacts to Russell Crowe's nomination
Reacting to this year's nominations, film critic Courtney Howard wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Imagine watching Russell Crowe on a Vespa scooting around Rome (with Faith No More playing in the background foreshadowing his own faith about to be tested) and thinking “This stinks!” The Razzies are once again showing their irrelevance.”
“The Razzies are dumb, of course, but nominating Russell Crowe in THE POPE'S EXORCIST for worst actor is dumb even by their dumb standards. That movie rules and Crowe absolutely understood the assignment,” tweeted a fan. Reacting to Russell Crowe's name in the list, someone else wrote, “We need to cancel the Razzies once and for all over this.” One more added, “Please, everyone do the world a favor and ignore the Razzies.”
See the full list of this year’s nominations:
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas, Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles
Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as "The Pope”), The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables
Worst Screen Couple
Any 2 Merciless Mercenaries, Expend4bles
Any 2 money-grubbing investors who donated to the $400 Million for remake rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
