Razzies 2024: Russell Crowe and Chris Evans nominated for worst actor; fans are furious

The nominations for the Razzies, celebrating ‘worst’ films and performances, are out. Expend4bles is leading with seven nominations in different categories for the Golden Raspberry Awards 2024. Following Expend4bles, The Exorcist: Believer, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania secured multiple nominations. Also read: Razzies nominates 12-year-old for Worst Actress The Pope’s Exorcist's Russell Crowe nominated for the Golden Raspberry Awards 2024.

Golden Raspberry Awards 2024

From Chris Evans for Ghosted to Jennifer Lopez for The Mother, this year's worst actor/actress for the anti-Oscar awards has quite a few big names. Actor Russell Crowe also earned a worst actor nomination for his film, The Pope’s Exorcist, which did not go well with many on social media.

Internet reacts to Russell Crowe's nomination

Reacting to this year's nominations, film critic Courtney Howard wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Imagine watching Russell Crowe on a Vespa scooting around Rome (with Faith No More playing in the background foreshadowing his own faith about to be tested) and thinking “This stinks!” The Razzies are once again showing their irrelevance.”

“The Razzies are dumb, of course, but nominating Russell Crowe in THE POPE'S EXORCIST for worst actor is dumb even by their dumb standards. That movie rules and Crowe absolutely understood the assignment,” tweeted a fan. Reacting to Russell Crowe's name in the list, someone else wrote, “We need to cancel the Razzies once and for all over this.” One more added, “Please, everyone do the world a favor and ignore the Razzies.”

See the full list of this year’s nominations:

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas, Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as "The Pope”), The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables

Worst Screen Couple

Any 2 Merciless Mercenaries, Expend4bles

Any 2 money-grubbing investors who donated to the $400 Million for remake rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

