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Rebecca Miller thanks Martin Scorsese for his 'immense honesty and fearlessness'

Rebecca Miller thanks Martin Scorsese for his 'immense honesty and fearlessness'

Jun 08, 2026 05:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Los Angeles, Filmmaker Rebecca Miller, who has made a five-part documentary series on Martin Scorsese, has thanked the legendary director for allowing her to make the series with "real freedom".

Rebecca Miller thanks Martin Scorsese for his 'immense honesty and fearlessness'

Miller directed the 2025 five-part documentary series "Mr Scorsese" after studying about the filmmaker. She was awarded at entertainment news outlet's IndieWire Honors ceremony, held at Nya West in Hollywood on June 4, for her work.

Miller said she initially wanted to make a film on the filmmaker only to realise there was so much to study about him, and ended up with a series.

"In my case, my character is that I'm really interested in other people's characters... When I got the opportunity to make a film about Martin Scorsese, I started down this wormhole for five years," she said, adding her series of conversations with Scorsese turned "so vast and overpowering and so rich that it ended up a five-hour series."

Miller's husband, Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis, worked with Scorsese on "Gangs of New York".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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