Red, White & Royal Blue: Trailer, Release date, and everything else you need to know

What to expect from Red, White, and Royal Blue?

The story revolves around two protagonists who play roles of American President's son and a member from the British royal family. As the story progresses earlier the two countries are shown to be in disagreement as they stay far apart. The story explodes after a big episode at a fancy event involving the British royal family, triggering global headlines. This leads to relations worsening between the two countries. How will this geopolitical situation impact their relationship is how the film explores.

Matthew Lopez's American LGBT romance comedy film Red, White, and Royal Blue is based on Casey McQuiston's Red, White, and Royal Blue 2019 novel. Taylor Zakhar Perez plays the American President Ellen Claremont's son and Nicholas Galitzine portrays Prince Henry, a member of the British royalty.

Red, White, and Royal Blue: Release date and more

The film is set to be released on Friday, August 11 . Fans can enjoy watching the Red, White, and Royal Blue on Amazon Prime Video. The official release of the Movie on August 11, 2023 is being widely anticipated by the fans.

Red, White, and Royal Blue trailer

Talking about the trailer, it was released a month ago and has already been watched by more than 7.3 million people. This really shows how much excitement there is for the movie.

In the trailer, just like in most love stories, the two don't like each other at first, but they end up falling in love later. But there's a twist because one is a Prince and the media watches everything he does. Plus, their families don't like their relationship. Will they be able to convince their families? Will they be able to love each other on their terms?

Meanwhile, Casey McQuiston's 2019 novel Red, White, and Royal Blue is about a secret love affair between an American and a British prince. It's pure escapism and one of the most beloved LGBTQ+ love stories of all time. Also, readers have been waiting for a film version of the novel for years, and it is now here!

