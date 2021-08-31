Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reese Witherspoon recalls not having enough 'support' after birth of daughter Ava: 'It's just not a one-person job'

Reese Witherspoon gave birth to her daughter Ava in September 1999, about two months after she and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, tied the knot.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Reese Witherspoon shares two children, Ava and Deacon, with ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon, during a recent podcast show, opened up about the struggles she faced when she and her then-husband welcomed their first child.

According to People magazine, during a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, the 45-year-old actor spoke to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman regarding the hurdles she faced during her motherhood.

Reese gave birth to Ava (who is 21-year-old now) in September 1999, about two months after she and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, tied the knot.

The couple then went on to welcome their now 17-year-old son Deacon in October 2003, before separating in 2003.

She explained, "I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early like this is not going to work. I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious."

Noting that she "couldn't have worked" through the first few months she was a new mom to Ava, Reese explained, "I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work, but it's just not a one-person job."

The Big Little Lies star added, "I would even say it's not a two-person job."

Reese, who is also mother to 8-year-old son Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth, over the weekend, shared how grateful she is for her two older children with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mom," the proud mother captioned the adorable family snapshot. Posing together for the photo, Reese sat between her two kids as the trio each flashed smiles for the camera before them.

