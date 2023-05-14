Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son's birthday, proud dad shares pictures

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated their son RZA Athelston Mayers' birthday on Saturday. Rocky shared a collection of photos and videos in a post on Instagram in which he, Rihanna and their baby are seen.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with their son(Instagram)

Rocky captioned the post as "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA". In the first photo, the baby is seen lying on a blanket while Rihanna kisses Rocky on his cheek. In the second photo, the family poses for the camera while wearing shiny outfits and black sunglasses. In the third picture, Rocky smiles heartily as the trio pose for a photo in front of a mirror.

In one of the photos, Rocky is seen trimming his beard while holding his baby in the other hand.

Interestingly, fans of the artists were curious about the name of their baby. Only recently, the name of the baby got revealed as RZA which is inspired from leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza").

In an interaction with British Vogue, Rihanna had talked about how it feels to have the baby around her.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter," said Rihanna.

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been," a source was quoted as saying by People.

Rihanna is currently pregnant with their second baby and she revealed it during her performance at the Super Bowl in February.

"It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it," shared Rihanna in an interaction with ET's Rachel Smith recently.

