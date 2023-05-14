Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted having ‘private time' with matching boots at NBA game between Lakers and Warriors

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were spotted sitting together during the conference semifinal game 6 between LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny(Twitter)

There have been speculations about romance between Bad Bunny and Kendall and their latest pictures from the NBA game, gives wind to such rumours. In the viral pictures, Kendall is seen wearing a white top paired with animal print skirt and matching snake print knee-high boots. While Bad Bunny is seen wearing a white shirt paired with black jeans and snake print white shoes. He also had a black jacket around his body.

The pair were helped around with their seats when the NBA game began. Both were seen having a drink each and interacting closely during the game.

At the start of May, a report by People had quoted a source as saying: "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him," the source had added.

Bad Bunny and Kendall were also seen hanging out at 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, last month.

The pair were first seen together while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant in February. As per TMZ, they were on a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

"They were introduced by friends. He[Bad Bunny] moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming," a source quoted by People had shared.

Meanwhile, in the match, Lakers defeated Warriors by 122-101 and won the series 4-2. LeBron James was the star for Lakers as he finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. With the win, Lakers stormed into the conference finals where they would face off against Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series.