Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding pics with her and Sidharth Malhotra's moms on Mother's Day

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding was a grand affair. The couple shared some unseen pictures from the festivities as they wished their moms on Mother's Day 2023. On Sunday, Kiara took to Instagram Stories and shared a series of pictures featuring herself and Sidharth with their moms, Genevieve Advani and Rimma Malhotra, respectively. Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7 in Jaisalmer. Also read: Fans are in awe as Sidharth Malhotra comes to pick Kiara Advani at airport, gives her a hug Kiara Advani's Mother's Day post featured photos from her wedding.

Sharing a photo of herself with her mom from one of the pre-wedding functions, Kiara Advani wrote, “My everything (yellow heart emoji).” The actor, who wore a cream lehenga and yellow dupatta in the photo, hugged her mom as they looked into the camera and posed. Kiara also shared a picture of herself with her mother-in-law from the festivities, writing along with it, "Grateful for her." They held hands in the throwback picture.

Kiara shared a photo of Sidharth Malhotra with her mom and his mom on either side. With it, she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day. Today and every day." Sidharth had also re-shared the photo as he wished his mom and mother-in-law. In another picture, Kiara sat with her mom and grandmother during the festivities.

Unseen pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding are here.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Jaisalmer's regal Suryagarh Palace. Sidharth was seen in a sherwani with gold embroidery, while Kiara was in an ivory and pink lehenga, both designed by Manish Malhotra. Their wedding guest list included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, was also spotted at a pre-wedding function. She was joined by her husband Anand Piramal.

After hosting a reception in Delhi, Kiara and Sidharth had a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and many more celebs attended the bash.

